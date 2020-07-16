1/1
Lois OWENS-AMOS
OWENS-AMOS, Lois Age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life July 12, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Lois graduated from Dunbar High School, class of 1954. She worked at the Dayton Mental Health Center, where she retired after 30 years of service. She is survived by her children, Claudia Jones (Cecil), Glenda Parks, Vincent Owens, Darrell Owens (Angie), Lisa Owens (Eugene). She survived by her brother, Thomas McGahee (Helen) and sister, Rosella McGahee. Walk through visitation 10AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Graveside services to follow 11AM at West Memory Gardens. (Mask Required) HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
