RAGAN (née Veenman), Lois 87, of Springfield, OH passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. Lois immigrated to the United States from Peterborough, Ontario, Canada at age eighteen and became a naturalized U.S. Citizen. Lois had four children over the next eight years with her, then, husband Royce Waha. Lois spent many of her working years at Shillito-Rikes (Lazarus) in the Upper Valley Mall in Springfield, OH. After retirement from her retail position, Lois enjoyed spending time golfing, bowling, being with her red hat friends (i.e. the ladies who lunch), and spending time with her cats, Charli and Georgi. Lois was preceded in death by her first husband Harold Royce Waha; her second husband James Ragan; and her daughter Jacqueline Weaver. Lois is survived by her children Shirley Campbell, Lori Lanier (Mike), and Timothy Waha as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. The funeral service to honor Lois will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the memorial home. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 5, 2020