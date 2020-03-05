Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS RAGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS RAGAN


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS RAGAN Obituary
RAGAN (née Veenman), Lois 87, of Springfield, OH passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. Lois immigrated to the United States from Peterborough, Ontario, Canada at age eighteen and became a naturalized U.S. Citizen. Lois had four children over the next eight years with her, then, husband Royce Waha. Lois spent many of her working years at Shillito-Rikes (Lazarus) in the Upper Valley Mall in Springfield, OH. After retirement from her retail position, Lois enjoyed spending time golfing, bowling, being with her red hat friends (i.e. the ladies who lunch), and spending time with her cats, Charli and Georgi. Lois was preceded in death by her first husband Harold Royce Waha; her second husband James Ragan; and her daughter Jacqueline Weaver. Lois is survived by her children Shirley Campbell, Lori Lanier (Mike), and Timothy Waha as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. The funeral service to honor Lois will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the memorial home. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -