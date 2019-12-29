|
|
SCHMIDT, Lois J. Age 93 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Friendship Village. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph J. "Jack" Schmidt. Survived by daughter Sally A. and her husband Ron Mahrt of Vandalia, son Michael J. and his wife Donna Schmidt of Jupiter, FL, 2 grandchildren Jessica (B.J.) Trach, Jonathan Schmidt (Lisa Gobmeier), 2 great grandchildren Marlo and Valerie, her granddogs Pearl Jane and Jackpot, and special friends Marcia Gebhardt, Linda Murphy and her pal Justin Murphy. Lois was a 1944 graduate of Kiser High School and was the founder of the Kiser H.S. Alumni Association. She was a 4th generation owner operator Philipps Aquatic Club/Jack's Drive-in. She was an avid bridge player and volunteered at the USO. She was also a member of the ELL Club, 1941 and the Deweese Ridgecrest Civic Association. Our Mother was everything for us; a comforter, a chauffeur, doctor, and a cook. She was a Mother of all seasons, who lit up every room she entered. She spoke and listened to everyone with a smile. All who knew her, were blessed to have shared a piece of those 93 wonderful years. The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. followed by a Celebration of Lois's Life at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers |contributions may be made to "Learn to Swim Program at the Red Cross or HALO, Helping Animals Lost and Orphaned at 3346 Jasper Rd. Xenia, OH 45385. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019