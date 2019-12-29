Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Schmidt Obituary
SCHMIDT, Lois J. Age 93 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Friendship Village. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph J. "Jack" Schmidt. Survived by daughter Sally A. and her husband Ron Mahrt of Vandalia, son Michael J. and his wife Donna Schmidt of Jupiter, FL, 2 grandchildren Jessica (B.J.) Trach, Jonathan Schmidt (Lisa Gobmeier), 2 great grandchildren Marlo and Valerie, her granddogs Pearl Jane and Jackpot, and special friends Marcia Gebhardt, Linda Murphy and her pal Justin Murphy. Lois was a 1944 graduate of Kiser High School and was the founder of the Kiser H.S. Alumni Association. She was a 4th generation owner operator Philipps Aquatic Club/Jack's Drive-in. She was an avid bridge player and volunteered at the USO. She was also a member of the ELL Club, 1941 and the Deweese Ridgecrest Civic Association. Our Mother was everything for us; a comforter, a chauffeur, doctor, and a cook. She was a Mother of all seasons, who lit up every room she entered. She spoke and listened to everyone with a smile. All who knew her, were blessed to have shared a piece of those 93 wonderful years. The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. followed by a Celebration of Lois's Life at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers |contributions may be made to "Learn to Swim Program at the Red Cross or HALO, Helping Animals Lost and Orphaned at 3346 Jasper Rd. Xenia, OH 45385. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -