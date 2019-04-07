|
SEVERT, Lois Catherine Age 67 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. Preceded in death by her parents, Herbert & Margaret (Poeppelman) Severt, brothers, Robert C. Severt and Douglas J. Severt. Survived by siblings, Anthony (Claudia) Severt, Carol (Dennis) White, Barbara Bell & Timothy Severt; sister in law, Juli Severt; nieces & nephews, Kathy Laird, Jennifer Teater, Robin Hamilton, Caren Steward, Tina Dixon, Niki Beckman, Justin Severt, Matthew White, Miranda Isaacs, Brian Bell, Michelle Sheets; numerous great & great-great nieces & nephews; and extended family and friends. She retired as a catalog librarian from University of Louisville in 2010. Visitation 10-11 AM Monday, April 8 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, Dayton, OH followed by services and procession to gravesite.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019