More Obituaries for Lois Severt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Severt

Lois Severt Obituary
SEVERT, Lois Catherine Age 67 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. Preceded in death by her parents, Herbert & Margaret (Poeppelman) Severt, brothers, Robert C. Severt and Douglas J. Severt. Survived by siblings, Anthony (Claudia) Severt, Carol (Dennis) White, Barbara Bell & Timothy Severt; sister in law, Juli Severt; nieces & nephews, Kathy Laird, Jennifer Teater, Robin Hamilton, Caren Steward, Tina Dixon, Niki Beckman, Justin Severt, Matthew White, Miranda Isaacs, Brian Bell, Michelle Sheets; numerous great & great-great nieces & nephews; and extended family and friends. She retired as a catalog librarian from University of Louisville in 2010. Visitation 10-11 AM Monday, April 8 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, Dayton, OH followed by services and procession to gravesite.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019
