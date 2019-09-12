|
SIEKIERKA, Lois G. 90, of Kettering, passed away on Sept 3rd at her home. Lois was a teacher in the Kettering School System for 25 years, serving as a third and fourth grade teacher at Rolling Fields and Indian Riffle Elementary. Lois was predeceased by her husband of nearly fifty years Frank Siekierka; her parents, Ruth and Dean Gladson, and her precious dogs, Boogie, Lady, Trixie, Eddie and Maggie Lois is survived by her son Tom Siekierka (Tom Michaels) and his wife Carol; daughter Vickie Aughenbaugh and husband, Rick; Granddaughters Sarah Silvers (Ben) and Kelly Reinke (George); Step-Grandchildren Tonya Agnew (Amy), Tim Agnew (Cynthia), Kelly Aughenbaugh, Ricky Aughenbaugh, Kimberly Silvers Belcher and Jennifer Silvers Baird; and Great-grandchildren Ellie Graham, Finleigh Graham, Zach Reinke, Leo Crampton and Jesse McCallister; Special friends Joan Graybill and Sue House; and Grand-dog Toby... Lois loved spending time with family and friends, particularly the Goodtime Girls; going to UD Flyers Basketball games as a 50 year season-ticket holder, going to casinos and her afternoon glass of wine. For many years, she was an avid bowler, line-dancer and made for a smooth couple on any dance floor with her husband, Frank. Visitation will be at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue in Dayton on Sunday, September 15, from 1 to 3 pm followed by a Remembrance Ceremony. A private burial will take place at David's Cemetery on Monday. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to SICSA.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019