Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Siekierka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Siekierka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Siekierka Obituary
SIEKIERKA, Lois G. 90, of Kettering, passed away on Sept 3rd at her home. Lois was a teacher in the Kettering School System for 25 years, serving as a third and fourth grade teacher at Rolling Fields and Indian Riffle Elementary. Lois was predeceased by her husband of nearly fifty years Frank Siekierka; her parents, Ruth and Dean Gladson, and her precious dogs, Boogie, Lady, Trixie, Eddie and Maggie Lois is survived by her son Tom Siekierka (Tom Michaels) and his wife Carol; daughter Vickie Aughenbaugh and husband, Rick; Granddaughters Sarah Silvers (Ben) and Kelly Reinke (George); Step-Grandchildren Tonya Agnew (Amy), Tim Agnew (Cynthia), Kelly Aughenbaugh, Ricky Aughenbaugh, Kimberly Silvers Belcher and Jennifer Silvers Baird; and Great-grandchildren Ellie Graham, Finleigh Graham, Zach Reinke, Leo Crampton and Jesse McCallister; Special friends Joan Graybill and Sue House; and Grand-dog Toby... Lois loved spending time with family and friends, particularly the Goodtime Girls; going to UD Flyers Basketball games as a 50 year season-ticket holder, going to casinos and her afternoon glass of wine. For many years, she was an avid bowler, line-dancer and made for a smooth couple on any dance floor with her husband, Frank. Visitation will be at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue in Dayton on Sunday, September 15, from 1 to 3 pm followed by a Remembrance Ceremony. A private burial will take place at David's Cemetery on Monday. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to SICSA.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now