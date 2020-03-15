|
STOUT, Lois M. Longtime resident of Hunter Road in Enon, Ohio, died peacefully on February 28, 2020 in the Legacy at Forest Glen. She was 93 years old. Lois was a trailblazer for women in the business world. She owned and operated music stores in the Springfield and Troy areas for much of her life, and for the past several decades, she owned and operated Budget Bookkeeping from her home office on Hunter Road, where she provided services to businesses and individuals. She also owned and managed real estate properties. Besides her interest in music and her collection of musical instruments, she enjoyed ballroom dancing and dancing in competitions. Lois enjoyed nature and the woodland setting of her home. She always followed her favorite sports and current events. She is remembered by friends in the area, nieces and nephews across the United States, as well as her sister Shirley Sullinger of Kent, Ohio. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Northeim. At Lois' request, no formal services will be held. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD is assisting with final arrangements.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 15, 2020