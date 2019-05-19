Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Swigert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Swigert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Swigert Obituary
SWIGERT, Lois J. 84, of Springfield, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born on April 3, 1935, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Francis Dunham and Anna (Voke) Humphrey. She is survived by six children: Tim (Sheila) Severs, Cindi Springer, Bryan (Donna) Severs, Doug Severs, Darryl (Carla Jo) Severs, and Bethann (Mary Lou) Swigert; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, two brothers: Steve Dunham and Vaughn Dunham; and several nieces and nephews. Lois is also survived by her grandson Casey Foland who she helped raise and special friends Theresa Young, Sherry Ricketts, and favorite neighbor Newman. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Jonathon Springer. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 1-5:00 p.m. at Local 402 UAW Hall. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now