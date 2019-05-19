|
SWIGERT, Lois J. 84, of Springfield, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born on April 3, 1935, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Francis Dunham and Anna (Voke) Humphrey. She is survived by six children: Tim (Sheila) Severs, Cindi Springer, Bryan (Donna) Severs, Doug Severs, Darryl (Carla Jo) Severs, and Bethann (Mary Lou) Swigert; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, two brothers: Steve Dunham and Vaughn Dunham; and several nieces and nephews. Lois is also survived by her grandson Casey Foland who she helped raise and special friends Theresa Young, Sherry Ricketts, and favorite neighbor Newman. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Jonathon Springer. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 1-5:00 p.m. at Local 402 UAW Hall. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 19, 2019