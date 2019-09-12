Home

TAYLOR, Lois Jean Born March19, 1934 in Hamilton, Ohio to William and Jamie Benson. Passed away September 7, 2019 age 85. She is survived by one daughter Judy Pearson, two sons Steven Taylor (Lonetta) and Gregory Taylor, two brothers Azel "Boo" Benson and David Benson, one sister Bettye Goodgame, 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and a host other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10am until time of service 12pm at Second Baptist Church, 116 S. Verity Pkwy, Middletown, Ohio, Bishop Mark Monroe, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 12, 2019
