TURNBULL, Lois Jane 98, passed away Wednesday February 13, 2019 at Trinity Community Assisted Living in Beavercreek, Ohio. She was born in Ross Township, Ohio on September 19, 1920, to Orlando and Nellie Paullin Turnbull. She was a 1938 graduate of Ross High School and a 50 year member of OES Miami Chapter 107. Lois is survived by her nephews: James Geary (Patty) of Kettering, David Turnbull of Maine; nieces: June Lawlis of Moraine, Maggie Stanley (Craig), Jane Kane, Elizabeth Hart of Maine; great-nieces: Patricia "P.J" Marshall of Beavercreek, Rochelle Southard (Darrell) of Springboro, Roxanne Casadonte of Vermont; great nephew, Richard Judy of Moraine and numerous great-great nieces and great-great nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Orlando and Nellie Turnbull; brothers, John and Fred Turnbull and sister, Helen Geary. Funeral service will be on Tuesday February 19, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Silvercreek I Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairmont Presbyterian Church 3705 Far Hills Ave. Kettering, Ohio 45429; Trinity Community Benevolent Fund 3218 Indian Ripple Rd Beavercreek, Ohio 45440 or Miami Valley Hospice 46 N. Detroit Street, Suite B Xenia, Ohio 45385 Condolences to Lois' family may be made to: www.powerskell.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary