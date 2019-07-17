TURNER, Lois Helen Lois Helen Turner, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14. Born in Dayton on April 27, 1929, Lois was the mother of three children, grandmother to three, and great grandmother to two. Lois graduated from Fairview High School in 1947, married Albert J. Turner, Jr. in 1950, and moved to Washington Township that same year. A long-time resident of Treasure Island, Florida, Lois loved music, nature, her dogs, and her friends and family. She was a beautiful woman with a great sense of style and a wicked sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert; her parents, Henry Nickel and Gladys Maury; her sister and brother Janet Rogers and Bud Nickel; her cousin Dee Smallwood, her daughter in-law- Bonnie Bradley Turner, her brother-in-law Bill Rogers, and her friend and long-time caregiver, Sharon Lowe. She is survived by her three children, Susan (Marti) Turner, Julie (Nicholas) Savino, and Albert Joseph (Debbie) Turner, III; grandsons - Alex (Katie) Savino, A.J. Turner IV, and Bradley Turner and great grandchildren Nicole and Corbin Savino, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM to 11:30AM Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Far Hills Chapel; with a memorial service following at 11:30AM. The family would like to thank Brookdale of Oakwood, Carlyle House and for their compassionate care of Lois in her final days. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Lois' memory to the Humane Society of Dayton and , or to the charitable organization of your choice. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 17, 2019