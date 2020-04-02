|
|
VANGEL, Lois E. Age 75 passed away at home on March 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold W. & Gladys Eisnaugle. She is survived by her brother, Charles Eisnaugle; sons, Gregory and Stephen Vangel and daughter-in-law, Carri (Barlow) Vangel. Lois began her career in civil service as a secretary/typist for the City of Kettering and retired after 33 years in January of 2009 as the Sidewalk Program Coordinator for the City of Dayton. A private ceremony will take place on July 27, 2020. Her final resting place will be at the Lookout Columbarium in Woodland Cemetery. For additional details please contract Gregory or Stephen on social media or leave a comment on the funeral homes website. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020