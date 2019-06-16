Home

Brough-Getts Funeral Home
102 S 2nd St
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-1001
Lois VOGT Obituary
VOGT, Lois Devoted wife of the late Thomas Vogt. Loving mother of Darlene Presson and the late Phyllis Greer. Dear grandmother of Brianne Swisher and Sierra Steele. Great grandmother of Tyler, Thomas, and Tanner Swisher and Riley and Nora Steele and Olivia Packard. Beloved sister Peggy Miller, Floyd Bell, Vanessa Vitale, Mary Crawford, and the late Laymon Bell. Preceded in death by her mother Hillar (Bell) Woodard. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Went to be with the Lord June 14, 2019, age 82. Graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg on Tuesday at 1 pm. Brough-Getts Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019
