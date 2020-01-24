Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois WEAVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois WEAVER


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois WEAVER Obituary
WEAVER, Lois J. Age 87 of Fairfield passed away Tuesday January 21, 2020. She was born February 14, 1932 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred (nee Buell) Ranke. Mrs. Weaver was married to Clifford Alvin Weaver and he preceded her in death in 2012. She worked at Pillsbury in Hamilton for several years. Mrs. Weaver was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. She is survived by her two daughters Kimbra (Gary) Turner and Pam (Michael) Wright; six grandchildren, Matthew (Elizabeth) Turner, Megan (Graham) Kenworthy, Andrew Turner, Caleb Wilson, Mallory Wright, and Michael Wright; four great grandchildren, Alvin, Jackson, Bodhi, and Beckett, and four siblings Jack (Jimmie) Ranke, Ruth Spada, Art Ranke, and Barb (Bob) Schoenfeld. Mrs. Weaver was also preceded in death by her two sisters Betty Ward and Jo Ann Topmiller. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday January 27, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at 10:30 AM, with Michael Wright, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -