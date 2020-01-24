|
WEAVER, Lois J. Age 87 of Fairfield passed away Tuesday January 21, 2020. She was born February 14, 1932 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred (nee Buell) Ranke. Mrs. Weaver was married to Clifford Alvin Weaver and he preceded her in death in 2012. She worked at Pillsbury in Hamilton for several years. Mrs. Weaver was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. She is survived by her two daughters Kimbra (Gary) Turner and Pam (Michael) Wright; six grandchildren, Matthew (Elizabeth) Turner, Megan (Graham) Kenworthy, Andrew Turner, Caleb Wilson, Mallory Wright, and Michael Wright; four great grandchildren, Alvin, Jackson, Bodhi, and Beckett, and four siblings Jack (Jimmie) Ranke, Ruth Spada, Art Ranke, and Barb (Bob) Schoenfeld. Mrs. Weaver was also preceded in death by her two sisters Betty Ward and Jo Ann Topmiller. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday January 27, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at 10:30 AM, with Michael Wright, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 24, 2020