DeSANTIS, Lola



Age 85, passed away on October 28, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 9, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond T. Oster and Sybilla (Sue) Oster, her two sisters, Barbara Smith and Sybilla (Joy)



Hampton. She is survived by her four children and their



spouses - Son, Steven Oster of Miami Township, OH;



Daughter, Michelle Kelly and Michael Kelly of Oakwood, OH; Daughter, Maria Ballou and Brian Ballou of Oxford, OH; and Daughter, Debra Pierce and Greg Pierce of Liberty Township, OH. Lola had twelve beautiful grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Lola was a loving mother who was always there for her family. She was an avid reader who always had a book in her hand. She loved nature and enjoyed taking walks at Englewood Metropark. She also enjoyed watching Masterpiece Mysteries on PBS and watching her favorite sports team, the Cincinnati Reds. Lola retired from the Montgomery



County Board of Mental Retardation (Calumet) and cared deeply for her adult clients. We love you Mom; you will



always be in our hearts. The family would like to express our deepest appreciation for the staff at St. Leonard's Health and Rehab Center. A private service will be held. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



