Lola MAHAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAHAN, Lola B. Our beautiful and caring mother, age 96, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Sycamore Glen Health Care Center. Lola was born in Crossville, TN, to Alice and Frank Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, in 2011; grandson, Scott Mahan, in 2016; son, Ronald Mahan, in 2018; and great granddaughter, Alexis, in 2004. Also preceding her in death were brothers and sisters, Robert, Ernest, George, Marie, Bernice, Beulah and Savannah. Lola is survived by her 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Bill McFadden, Ruth and Chuck Youngs; daughter-in-law, Ann Mahan; 3 grandchildren, Angela (Kris) Jayaratne, Kelly (Doug) Molnar and Kristan McFadden; great grandson, Austin Molnar; and great granddaughter, Ava Mahan. She is also survived by her sister, Mary in Crossville, TN; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Road, Dayton). Funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Entombment will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rettsyndrome.org, P.O. Box 706143, Cincinnati, OH, 45270-6143, in memory of her great granddaughter, Alexis, or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH, 45420. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved