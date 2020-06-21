Lola MAHAN

MAHAN, Lola B. Our beautiful and caring mother, age 96, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Sycamore Glen Health Care Center. Lola was born in Crossville, TN, to Alice and Frank Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, in 2011; grandson, Scott Mahan, in 2016; son, Ronald Mahan, in 2018; and great granddaughter, Alexis, in 2004. Also preceding her in death were brothers and sisters, Robert, Ernest, George, Marie, Bernice, Beulah and Savannah. Lola is survived by her 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Bill McFadden, Ruth and Chuck Youngs; daughter-in-law, Ann Mahan; 3 grandchildren, Angela (Kris) Jayaratne, Kelly (Doug) Molnar and Kristan McFadden; great grandson, Austin Molnar; and great granddaughter, Ava Mahan. She is also survived by her sister, Mary in Crossville, TN; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Road, Dayton). Funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Entombment will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rettsyndrome.org, P.O. Box 706143, Cincinnati, OH, 45270-6143, in memory of her great granddaughter, Alexis, or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH, 45420. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.