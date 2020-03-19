|
|
MARSHALL-NWAKOBI, Lola Denise Age 59, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was a lifelong member of Greater Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ. Preceded in death by parents, James and Anna McMahon; son, William Marshall Jr.; brothers, James Jr., Theodore "Teddy", Steve and Paul "Lonnie" McMahon; sister, Joanne Shepherd. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Brianna Nwakobi; brothers, Rev. H. Douglas (Paula), Jonathon and Audley "Dwight" McMahon; sisters, Barbara L. Shackleford, Gloria Williams, Florence Brown; grandchildren, Samara Marshall, Marqus Boyd III; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 12 noon Friday, March 20, at Mt. Olivet Church of God in Christ, 920 S. Euclid Ave. Pastor Earl D. Finney officiating, Rev. H. Douglas McMahon, Sr., eulogist. Visitation 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020