Lola MILLS Obituary
MILLS, Lola Christine Formerly of Kettering, who was born in 1938 to Curt and Cora Parker at Big Hill, Kentucky and was retired after 30 years of service from NCR, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at Centerville Health Center. She was 80 years old. Lola was preceded in death by her husband: Jason Howard and her son: Tony Howard and is survived by her sons: Tim and Mike Eversole; by her brother: Doyle Parker; one grandson: Jason Howard and numerous nieces and nephews. A GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held MONDAY at 1 PM in Morrow Cemetery, 370 Second Street, Morrow, Ohio. (No procession to cemetery) VISITATION will be on SATURDAY from 3 to 5 PM in HARRIS FUNERAL HOME, 49 Linden Avenue, Dayton (937)253-3129. May her soul rest in peace.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019
