BATEMAN Jr., Lonnie Evans Age 85, of Dayton OH, our beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away suddenly, yet peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 with his wife of over 30 years, Cheryl by his side. Lonnie Evans Jr. was one of 5 children born at home to Lonnie Sr. and Flossie Bateman in a farm house in Washington Courthouse in eastern Ohio on May 2nd 1934. Dad was the middle of three sons, Charles, Lonnie, and James along with his two sisters Norma and Betty. The family moved to Belmont in Dayton where dad had to drop out of high school to help with the family expenses. His father Lonnie Sr. was employed at DP&L and then worked as an engineer on the B&O railroad until his retirement in the mid 1970's, and this is where Dad's lifelong passion for trains began and remained his entire life. Lonnie worked at Specialty Paper Company as a slither operator from his hiring at 17 years old until retirement, hardly missing a day of work and instilling a solid work ethic within his children. He worked part time jobs as well as his full time job when needed and sometimes double shifts to help make ends meet. Lonnie is preceded in death by his mother and father, Flossie and Lonnie Evans Sr., his two sisters Betty and Norma, and his younger brother James. His older brother Charles Bateman of Dayton remains as the sole survivor. His family wishes to extend their gratitude to the caregivers and staff at Ohio for their care and compassion in his final years. There were many of you who not only cared for but loved dad as much as we did, and we are grateful to your dedication, guidance and assistance. Children include Cheryl B., and Brian, Jeff, and Danielle Williams born to Patricia Cetone Bateman during their marriage, and adopted son Michael from his current wife Cheryl. Grandchildren include Connor and Katie Bateman, Matthew and Sami Williams, and Chasity Bateman. Dad has many surviving nieces and nephews who adored him as well as his many various friends along the way. The care and assistance from members of the Blevins family who loved dad are much appreciated and we know that he will be missed by all of you. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 12:00 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery after the funeral service. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to Ohio . Visit his guestbook at newcomerdayton.com to share a memory or condolence of Lonnie.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019