BOGGS, Lonnie 79, died unexpectedly on August 24, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Due to the recent need for expansion in Heaven, the Lord has called up one of his best and hard workers. He was born December 2, 1940, in Summerford, Ohio, the son of Frank and Ethel (Lowe) Boggs. Lonnie was a master carpenter who worked on many projects while being employed at Kaffenbarger Construction and later at Kapp Construction for over 30 years. He was also a devoted husband and father who loved watching NASCAR races and old westerns. He leaves behind his wife of almost 59 years, Mary Lou (Sprinkle) Boggs; daughter, Marcia Thais Boggs; son, Michael David (Amy) Boggs, Sr.; grandson, Michael David Boggs, Jr. all of Springfield; two sisters, Patty (Charles) Stegall of Cuyahoga Falls and Joy (Chris) Rorris of Columbus; brother-in-law, Kevin (Sue) Sprinkle and family of Springfield, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Patricia (Merritt) Skinner; father-in-law, William Sprinkle; sister, Immogene (Gilbert) McCombs and two brothers, Ray (Donna) Boggs and James (Isadora) Boggs. He will be greatly missed. There will be no services. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



