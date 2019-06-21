ELLISON, Lonnie G. Age 86 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born June 23, 1932 in Clanton, Alabama, the son of the late Marion and Ila Mae Ellison. He is preceded in death by his four brothers and two sisters. Lonnie is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Carole; two daughters, Dianna (Tom) Gross and Julie Ellison; two special grandchildren, Stephen (Laura) Gross and Justin (Lindsey) Gross; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Gross and Rylie Gross; sister, Helen Dawson; brother, Marion Ellison Jr.; and a host of other family members and friends. Lonnie served honorably in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant, retired from Wright-Patterson AFB and NCR. He was a long time member of Bethel Christian where he served as an usher and a Royal Ranger Leader. He loved his family and nothing made him happier than spending time with them. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Lonnie to the Assemblies of God Benevolence Fund. Services will be held privately with the family. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary