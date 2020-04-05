Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Lonnie HOLLOWAY


1943 - 2020
Lonnie HOLLOWAY Obituary
HOLLOWAY, Lonnie C. Affectionately known as "L.C." was born February 6, 1943 in Stuart, FL to the late Russell Holloway, Jr. & Janie (Blakely) Holloway Breedlove. He departed this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Preceded in death by son Cedric Holloway. Lonnie was a retired Senior Master Sergeant U.S. Air Force with 22 years of service and a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base employee 29 years. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Park University in Parkville, MO; Master's Degree from Central Michigan University and a graduate of USAF Senior Noncommissioned Officer's Academy. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife Deborah A. Holloway; daughter Phyllis (Wayne) Soilberry of Albany, GA; son Jeremy Holloway of Washington DC; daughter-in-law Ethel Holloway; brothers, Gregory (Patricia) Holloway of Stuart, FL, Donald (Joyce) Breedlove of Statesville, NC; sisters, Betty Holloway of Port St. Lucie, FL, Gloria (Christopher) Johnson of Riverdale, GA, Roslyn (Richard) Grady of Edison, NJ & Anita (Roy) Parks of Hobe Sound, FL; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; Father-in-law Virgil P. Scott; brothers-in-law, Bruce (Jennifer) Scott, Michael (Shelia) Buchanan; sisters-in-law, LaDene Williams-Fletcher, Jacqueline Scott & Patricia Scott-Howard; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Private funeral service due to COVID-19 pandemic. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020
