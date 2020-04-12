Home

LONG, Lonnie 91, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Laurels of Huber Heights. He is preceded in death by his parents Alline (Horner) Long and Isaac Long; his step-father Alonzo Gilbert; brothers Hal Long and Harold Gilbert. Survived by his wife Margie Long; children Penny Long, Sherry Childress, Trinity Enright; sisters Judy Griffin, Linda Humphrey; grandchildren Jeremy Childress, Brandon Childress (Tammy), Paige Long; great-grandchildren Ethan DePriest, Ian Childress and Lonnie Childress. He was a veteran of WWII in the Army Air Corp. Retired from Pitney Bowe Corp. formerly Monarch Marking. Lonnie was an avid fisherman and loved to golf. Private services at the convenience of his family. Arrangements in care of TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020
