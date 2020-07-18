1/1
Lonnie NAPIER
1939 - 2020
NAPIER, Lonnie Mack Born June 1, 1939, departed this life on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born in Bowlingtown, KY, the son of the late Edmond & Della Bowling Napier. Lonnie was also preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Lynn Napier; & brothers, Abie & Edmond Jr. Napier. Lonnie leaves the following family to cherish his memory: wife, Lola Napier of Hamilton; daughter, Della McCarty (Michael) of Trenton; son, John Napier of Hamilton; grandsons, Andrew & Ethan McCarty of Trenton; sisters, Lois Barger (the late Robert), Betty Hingsbergen (Neil), & Lena Harvey (Forest) all of Hamilton; sister-in-law, Sharon Napier (the late Abie); & a host of special nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held from 11am until 12 pm on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held at 12 pm on Monday at the funeral home, with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
JUL
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
5138949919
