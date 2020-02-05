|
|
SCHEAR, Lonnie D. Age 70, lifelong resident of Waynesville and affectionately described as "Mr. Waynesville," passed away unexpectedly Sat., Jan. 18, 2020. Lonnie was currently employed as a Vice President of LCNB National Bank. His career began in 1972 at what was then known as the Waynesville National Bank. He worked for 47 years at the hometown bank in Waynesville. Lonnie put his heart and soul into the well-known Waynesville Sauerkraut Festival, as he knew the importance of this festival to the entire community. He served as Chairperson in 1988 as well as 2016-2019, and he worked tirelessly behind the scenes all other years. He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene Tufts and Martha Schear, and one sister Regina "Sissy" Hall. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Connie; daughter Nikki (David) Deters; son LD (Megan) Schear; four grandchildren Lucas, Josianne, Logan, and Miller; two brothers Terry (Margaret) Schear and Bobby (Debbie) Johnson; sister Betty Wade; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and extended family members. A celebration of life service will be held at 6 PM Sun., Feb. 9 at the Waynesville High School Gym. The family will receive friends from 1 PM - 6 PM Sun. at the high school gym. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Waynesville Alumni Assoc. and/or the Wayne Township Fire & Rescue Squad. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020