DINNEN (Denny), Lora Lee 76, of New Caslisle, passed away July 8, 2019, at Sion Medical Center in Beavercreek, Oh. She was born on September 17, 1942 to James W. and Lucreita Dinnen. She was a 1960 graduate of Urbana Local High School. Lora worked for many years at Dracket Company and Astro Industries. She was involved in the food concession business with her friend, Phyllis Coffman, for 40 years. They started out with a small wagon with funnel cakes. That grew into a larger concession wagon. Then they purchased another wagon serving deep fried veggies. They traveled all over the State of Ohio to fairs and festivals with these two concession wagons. After traveling so many years all over Ohio they sold these two wagons and purchased a food truck traveling within the surrounding counties of their home. She was also a sports enthusiasm playing fast pitch softball and basketball for several years after graduation from high school. Lora never met a stranger. She is survived by her brother, James (woody) Dinnen; sister-in-law, Darlene Dinnen; nieces, Nicki and Jennifer; along with special friend, Phyllis Coffman. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, Donnelsville, OH.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 28, 2019