Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lora HARTINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lora HARTINGS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lora HARTINGS Obituary
HARTINGS, Lora "Lori" Passed away suddenly on Jan. 02, 2020. Lori was born on May 4,1965, in Coldwater, Oh. She was the daughter of Mary Jean Uhlenhake Hartings and Myron (Patty) Hartings. Along with her parents she is survived by her five children: Samantha, Timothy, Zachary, Gabrielle and Madison Hartings. Her grandchildren Rylee, Ophelia and Orlando Hartings. Lori also leaves behind her sisters Julie (Dave) Guy and Angela (Tom) Sampson. Nephew Dustin Cronenwett and nieces Megan Cronenwett, Katlyn Guy and Erin Hughes. Godparents Connie Chatterton, Linus Hartings and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Lori was preceded in death by her life partner, Brent Wright. Lori was a gracious person and friend and will be missed by everyone her life touched. A memorial service for Lori will be held at Stillwater Methodist Church, 6911 Frederick Pike, Dayton on Jan. 19th at 2:00 pm. All that knew and loved her are invited to pay their respects at this time.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -