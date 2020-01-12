|
HARTINGS, Lora "Lori" Passed away suddenly on Jan. 02, 2020. Lori was born on May 4,1965, in Coldwater, Oh. She was the daughter of Mary Jean Uhlenhake Hartings and Myron (Patty) Hartings. Along with her parents she is survived by her five children: Samantha, Timothy, Zachary, Gabrielle and Madison Hartings. Her grandchildren Rylee, Ophelia and Orlando Hartings. Lori also leaves behind her sisters Julie (Dave) Guy and Angela (Tom) Sampson. Nephew Dustin Cronenwett and nieces Megan Cronenwett, Katlyn Guy and Erin Hughes. Godparents Connie Chatterton, Linus Hartings and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Lori was preceded in death by her life partner, Brent Wright. Lori was a gracious person and friend and will be missed by everyone her life touched. A memorial service for Lori will be held at Stillwater Methodist Church, 6911 Frederick Pike, Dayton on Jan. 19th at 2:00 pm. All that knew and loved her are invited to pay their respects at this time.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020