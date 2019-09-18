|
|
MANTS, Lora S. "Susie" Age 104, of Cheboygan passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Hospice House in Cheboygan. She was born March 13, 1915 in Brookville, OH, the daughter of Isaac and Lydia (Fisher) Kingrey. On June 26, 1937 in Dayton, OH, Susie married Kenneth Mants who preceded her in death in 1998. Susie enjoyed crocheting, gardening, working in her yard, bowling, baking and had participated in the annual Mackinac Bridge Labor Day walk from 1974 2008. Survivors include her daughter, Charlene (Wayne) Swihart of Cheboygan, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. Besides her husband Ken, Susie was preceded in death by her son, Chuck Mants and her daughter, Nancy Kistler, grandson, Wayne C. Swihart and 10 siblings. Visitation will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 18 from 4:00 6:00 PM. The funeral service will take place on Friday, September 20 at 11:00 AM at the Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood, OH with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Dayton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Englewood United Methodist Church, the or the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019