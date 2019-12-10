|
CANTER, Loraine "Vickers" Age 86 of Dayton went home Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in McKee, KY to the late Fred and Edna Vickers. She was preceded in death by husband, Orville H. Canter Jr. and 8 brothers and sisters, Connie, Dallas, Alma, Vivian, Hazel, Ronnie, Carol, Fred Jr.; loving in-laws, Orville and Edith Canter; and loving brothers and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her loving son, Steven M. Canter; beloved daughter, Kathleen (Canter) Singleton; grandchildren, Michael Singleton and Jennifer Garrity, Steven R. Canter, Christen M. Canter, and Kathryn Canter James; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Dylan, Jacob, Hayden, Madelyn, Noah and Briella; brother, Oris Ray & Joetta Vickers; sister-in-law, Judith Koehler; a host of nieces and nephews; and her Christian Life Center family. Funeral services will be 11:30AM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends from 10AM until the time of service. Graveside service at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in Loraine's memory. To Leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019