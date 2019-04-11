Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Resources
More Obituaries for Loraine GENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loraine GENT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Loraine GENT Obituary
GENT, Loraine E. Age 83, Hamilton, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019 at her Berkeley Square home. A memorial/farewell service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Seven Mile Presbyterian Church, 312 North Main Street, in the Village of Seven Mile, Ohio with Pastor Rev. Dr. Lee Ault and Jack Young officiating. A reception will follow in the church social hall immediately after the service for family and friends. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now