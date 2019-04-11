|
GENT, Loraine E. Age 83, Hamilton, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019 at her Berkeley Square home. A memorial/farewell service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Seven Mile Presbyterian Church, 312 North Main Street, in the Village of Seven Mile, Ohio with Pastor Rev. Dr. Lee Ault and Jack Young officiating. A reception will follow in the church social hall immediately after the service for family and friends. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 11, 2019