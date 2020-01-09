Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Christian Family Fellowship
Tipp City, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
CHRISTIAN FAMILY FELLOWSHIP
1575 St. Rt. 571 West
Tipp City, OH
BEAVERS, Loreda 82, of Englewood, fell asleep Thursday, January 2, 2020, at home with her family at her side. Loreda was born September 2, 1937, in Pike County, KY, to Stallard and Jessie Bartley who precede her in death. Also preceding her are her beloved husband of 58 years, Dennis Beavers; one brother, James Bartley; and sister, Nancy Ratliff. Loreda leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Carolyn Dee MacPherson, granddaughter Cory (John) Owen, grandson Casey (fiance Katrina) MacPherson, and one great-granddaughter Summer Davault. Also surviving are four sisters, Ineda (Landon) Altizer, Fayetta Harper, Ann Seibel, and Sandy (Don) Kelley, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Loreda was retired from Good Samaritan Hospital where she was a nurse for 34 years. She was a 1956 graduate of Richlands High School and a 1957 graduate of Clinch Valley Clinic Nursing School. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020, starting at 1:00 pm, at CHRISTIAN FAMILY FELLOWSHIP, 1575 St. Rt. 571 West, Tipp City, Ohio followed by a celebration of Loreda's life at 2:00 pm with Pastor Tonia Shroyer presiding. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Dayton North Chapel. Contributions in memory of Loreda may be made to: Hospice of Ohio. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be made at: www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020
