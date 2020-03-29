|
WAHLRAB, Lorelei Novak 65, of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully after a hard fought battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at to return Home to Our Father and enjoy endless days of cooking and gathering. She was born March 27, 1954 in Cape May, New Jersey. She attended Northwestern Regional High School and participated in a variety of activities. She began a career in marketing at PMCI and ended with Yeck Brothers. After more than 30 years she retired as a Senior Marketing Mgr. She had a passion for cooking and loved to craft. She had great taste in cookware and collected many cookbooks of her favorite cuisine. One of her fondest memories was going to NYC for a Food Network and Cooking Channel Festival and meeting several famous TV celebrities. She usually was watching the Food Network or Football. She was an avid OSU Football Fan and would certainly share her opinions about the players efforts and/or coaches play calls. She loved to celebrate Holidays and over the last year started decorating her Christmas Tree with each of the Holiday themes. She was very involved in Hospice and organized countless luncheons with proceeds going to Hospice and donated heavily to the Yeck Art House on property. She also gave blood routinely in remembrance of her Father and enjoyed a momentous 100th donation and over 10 gallons lifetime, as mentioned in a Dayton Daily News article. She was an animal lover and her dog, Kayla and rescued cat, Brutus were her favorite companions. She was preceded by her parents, Richard and Eleanor Novak. She is survived by her son, Christopher Cooney and his wife, Kellie; daughter, Angela Ault Ludwig and her husband, Brian; grandchildren, Madison Krueger, Dylan Turner, Katelyn Ludwig and Addison Ault; brother, Jeff Novak and his partner, Laurie; sister, Wendy Lawyer and her husband Bill; brother, Rich Novak and his wife Stephanie; aunt, Gail Embre; niece, Debra Jones and her husband Scott; nephew, Travis Novak; niece, Angelique Novak and great nephew, Grant Jones as well as many extended family members and friends. Memorial contributions in memory of Lorelei may be made to at 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future and updates can be found at www.NewcomerDayton.com along with the opportunity to leave written condolences and memories to share with the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020