RAY, Loren E. Age 87, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully, Friday, June 19, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. Loren was born on July 31, 1932, in Olympia, Washington, to the late Irven and Esther (French) Ray. Loren is survived by his wife, of 59 years, June; 2 sons, Peter (Valorie), Eric (Amanda) and 3 grandchildren, Andrew, Addison, and Amelia. Loren is also survived by his brother, Burke Ray (Doris). Loren attended the University of Washington, prior to enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, and attending the Army Language School in Monterey, CA, where he was taught the Russian language. He put this to use as a Voice Intercept Officer overseas in occupied Germany and Tripoli. After graduating college, he began his over 40-year career of Federal Service. He began his career with the NSA, while living in Washington D.C., and ended as a Branch Chief with the Department of Defense, (Foreign Technology Division) at W.P.A.F.B. Loren's greatest love was his family. In addition to spending time with family, Loren was an active member of the Lutheran Church, a youth sports coach, played saxophone in a German band, and was a 21-year volunteer at Miami Valley Hospital. The family will hold a private graveside service and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for family and friends, at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton or a charity of your choosing in Loren's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.