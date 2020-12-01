78, of Lewisburg, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, following a short illness. He was born in Waynesburg,Kentucky, the son of the late Cecil E. and Lucille (Bullock)Singleton. Loren retired from GM after 30 years of service and enjoyed fishing, hunting, coaching his kid's baseball teams, and traveling all over the US. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy and a member of the VFW Post 8233 and AMVETS Post 1789 of Brookville, and the American Legion Post 322 of West Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma J. "Jackie" Singleton. Loren is survived by his children Douglas (Fay) Singleton of Lewisburg; Deron (Angie) Singleton of Lewisburg; and Carla (Rudy) Lunsford of Eaton: grandchildren Keelin, Kyle, Serena, Trenton, Brandon, Savanna, Benjamin, and Isaac: sisters, Carolyn (Martin) Lugus of OR, Sue (Mike) Swank of Eaton, Kay (Ricky) Baugh of Eubank, KY, Kathy Woxman of New Lebanon, and Donna (Alex) Tooman of OR; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to aveteran's charity organization of your choice.



