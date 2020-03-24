|
WHARTON, Lorena Faye Age 84, passed away March 20th, she was born December 28th 1935 in Hamilton Ohio to the late William Harrison and Mildred (Laws) Harrison-Frederick. She was a graduate of Hamilton High and retired from Ohio Casualty. She was a lifetime member of the VFW #1069 women's auxiliary in Fairfield. She moved to North Carolina where she enjoyed the beach and playing golf. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Husband Jack Wharton, brother Billy Harrison and sister Betty Jean McIntosh. She is survived by her brother Skip Frederick (Sonia) of apple Valley Ca. Butch Frederick (Brenda), Jerry Frederick (Sherry) Ronald Harrison (Carolyn) and Becky Ratliff of Fairfield Ohio. Many friends, nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Funeral services are private at this time. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Any donations can be made in her name to the VFW post #1069 in Fairfield.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 24, 2020