Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorene BASS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorene BASS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorene BASS Obituary
BASS, Lorene Age 88, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born March 22, 1932 in Whatley, AL to the late Lewis and Janie Bass. Lorene was preceded in death by husband, Willie D. Bass; son, Willie C. Bass; daughter, Edith Bass; grandson, Lamarr Bass; (4) sisters and (3) brothers. Survived by: (3) children, Virginia, Doris and Willie Bass; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren; (3) sisters; other family and friends. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Rev. Robert Jackson, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -