BASS, Lorene Age 88, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born March 22, 1932 in Whatley, AL to the late Lewis and Janie Bass. Lorene was preceded in death by husband, Willie D. Bass; son, Willie C. Bass; daughter, Edith Bass; grandson, Lamarr Bass; (4) sisters and (3) brothers. Survived by: (3) children, Virginia, Doris and Willie Bass; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren; (3) sisters; other family and friends. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2020 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Rev. Robert Jackson, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020