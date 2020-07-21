HOWERTON, Lorene Agnes Snider Lorene was born in Washington, IN, on April 8, 1924, to Arthur and Edith Snider and passed away on July 17, 2020, in Ruston, LA. Lorene grew up in Washington, IN, and graduated from Washington High School in 1942. After graduation, she and her sister Syvilla took a brave step by taking a train to Dayton, OH, where they shared an apartment and began the next chapter of their lives. Lorene worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, for 28 years. She began her time there as a secretary and also worked as an administrative assistant and in the Procurement, Contracts, and Legal divisions. She received numerous awards for outstanding service. Lorene met her husband, James Paul (J.P.) Howerton at Wright-Patterson. They were married on August 25, 1947. After retiring from Wright-Patterson, Lorene owned and operated an antique shop in Waynesville, OH, for 10 years. The shop was located next door to one owned by her sister Syvilla and brother-in-law Paul. The two sisters and their husbands spent much time together through the years during holidays and special occasions and in their shared interest of antiques. During their many years in Dayton, OH, Lorene and J.P. enjoyed time with friends at their Friday night dinner parties. In her spare time, she liked quilting, sewing, furniture restoration, and golfing. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, the Officer's Club at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Women's Club, Jac-Lanqueston Antiques Club, Quadville Dance Club, Dayton Art Institute, Waynesville Antique Club, and Friends Home Museum in Waynesville. She also took several fun-filled trips with her sisters, Syvilla, Ruth, and Norma, where they had a ball seeing the sights and sharing many laughs. Lorene moved to Ruston, LA, in 2003, to be near family. She delighted in many new experiences as she shared life with her sister Norma and her family. During her time in Ruston, Lorene was a supporter of the Dixie Center for the Arts and Lincoln Parish Museum, attended Trinity United Methodist Church, and was a member of the Women's Department Club and Senior Circle. Lorene carried the skills she learned at Wright-Patterson with her through life and was known for her wonderful organization and detailed note- taking and record-keeping. Her friends and family often received detailed, hand-written letters of information, instruction, or thanks in her beautiful script. People often marveled at her sharp mind and ability to recall details of conversations and experiences from days gone by. Lorene always stayed up on current events and was quick to start a discussion about something she had read in a magazine, seen on the news, or learned in her weekly trips to the beauty shop. Lorene loved meeting new people and enjoyed learning about their lives. She was always excited to meet someone with a connection to her home state of Ohio. Lorene is survived by her sister Norma Snider Huston of Ruston, LA. She is also survived by nieces and nephews: Jan Huston Douglas (Gary) of Germantown, TN; Cyndy Huston Taylor of Germantown, TN; Carrie Huston Likley (Steve) of Memphis, TN; Julie Huston Graham (Mark) of Ruston, LA; Gary McCracken (Nancy) of Cincinnati, OH; Michael McCracken (Marilyn) of Louisville, KY; Janie McCracken Wheeler (Steve) of Tampa, FL; Lucy McCracken of Evansville, IN; Dean Howerton and David Howerton of Dayton, OH; Margret Butler of Sea Island, GA; and Missy Cody of Stone Mountain, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, as well as her parents, sisters, Syvilla Snider Heffner, Ruth Snider McCracken, and Janet Marie Snider, and one nephew, Bradley McCracken. There will be a funeral service on Wednesday, July 22 at 2:00 p.m. at David's Community Mausoleum Chapel, David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Dayton, OH. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
.