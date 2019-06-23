|
RICHARDSON, Lorene Age 92, of Trotwood, OH, born December 13, 1926 in Gordo, AL, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was a member of Germantown Pike Church of Christ. Preceded in death by her husband, Willie J. Richardson; son, Earl M. Richardson. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Willie Dale (Sharon) Richardson; daughters, Gloria D. Richardson, Mary Ann (Roger) Proctor; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1:30 pm Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 11 am-1:30 pm. Family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019