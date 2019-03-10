|
|
METCALF, Lorenza "Red" Age 77, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at his residence. Lorenza was born in Miamisburg, Ohio on January 14, 1942 to the late James and Ethel Metcalf. Lorenza is preceded in death by his two brothers, Curt Metcalf, Edward Metcalf. He is survived by his wife, Bernice Marie Metcalf; daughter, Angela Metcalf; two sons, Jerry Metcalf, James Metcalf; a granddaughter who was like a daughter, Tara Rawlins; grandchildren, Stephanie, Lorenza, Tuesday, Mirandia, Taylor, J.R. and Dustin; great-grandchild, Levi Rawlins; four sisters, May Lawson, Marettia Stewart, Diane Hayslett, Patricia Montgomery; brother, Dave Metcalf; sister-in-law, Anita Walters; niece, Jennifer Walters. Funeral services are Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street Franklin, Ohio. Burial in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2019