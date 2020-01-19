|
BAJDO, Loretta Louise Age 77, previous longtime resident of Kettering, OH, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at The Fountains in Crystal Lake, IL. She was born August 3, 1942 in her childhood home located in Newberry Township, OH to the (late) Lester C. and Dorothy E. (Rhoades) Warner. She was a graduate of Covington H.S, Class of 1960 and retired in 2006 as the office administrator for Sandy's Towing in Dayton, OH after 30+ years of dedicated and loyal service. Loretta and Joe were lifelong active members of Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church in Kettering, OH where they sang in the choir; enjoyed Ballroom dancing; supported all of their daughters' sporting events (with her infamous "Bajdo Cookies"); beloved members of United Marriage Encounter, and enjoyed spending time in nature at Indian lake and with their camper at several campgrounds. Loretta was undoubtedly a huge Elvis Fan, loved horses, loved her cats dearly, and brought joy into this world with her baking, giving heart, laughter and beautiful smile. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, parents-in-law Joseph and Frances (Bisconti) Bajdo Sr, sister-in-law Vickie Warner, brother-in-law Carl J. Bajdo and her most precious, loving and supportive husband of 51 yrs, Joseph P. Bajdo Jr. She is survived by her daughter and daughter-in-law, Lisha Bajdo and Karen Lahm of Kettering, OH; daughter, Jennifer Bajdo and partner, Maria Solis, of Milwaukee, WI; brother, Larry Warner and Sandy Black of Piqua, OH; brother, Keith Warner of Covington, OH; and many other dearly loved family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 25th at Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church (2841 E Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH) with Pastor Ron Wean officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM-1 PM with the service following at 1PM. A luncheon will be provided following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church or the . Condolences may be sent to the family at 4183 W. College Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53221.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020