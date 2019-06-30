|
COPLEY, Loretta Ann 83, of Springfield passed away June 28, 2019 at Villa Springfield. She was born April 6, 1936 in Springfield, the daughter of Walter E. and Ruth E. (Clingan) Siegfried. Loretta had worked at Fulmers and Woolworth. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, and baby-sitting. Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Paul Jennings Copley; one daughter, Berene May Morrow of Springfield; three grandchildren, Candyce Anuszewski, Kasey Morrow, and Kyle Morrow; nine great-grandchildren; niece and nephews, Kim (Belinda) Adkins, Lynn (David) Acton, and Lee (Vanessa) Adkins; and several great-nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Phree Morrow; great-grandson, Logan Cooper; brother, Walter Siegfried; sister, Hazel Adkins; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 30, 2019