Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta COPLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta COPLEY


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta COPLEY Obituary
COPLEY, Loretta Ann 83, of Springfield passed away June 28, 2019 at Villa Springfield. She was born April 6, 1936 in Springfield, the daughter of Walter E. and Ruth E. (Clingan) Siegfried. Loretta had worked at Fulmers and Woolworth. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, and baby-sitting. Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Paul Jennings Copley; one daughter, Berene May Morrow of Springfield; three grandchildren, Candyce Anuszewski, Kasey Morrow, and Kyle Morrow; nine great-grandchildren; niece and nephews, Kim (Belinda) Adkins, Lynn (David) Acton, and Lee (Vanessa) Adkins; and several great-nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Phree Morrow; great-grandson, Logan Cooper; brother, Walter Siegfried; sister, Hazel Adkins; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now