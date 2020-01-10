|
JENKINS, Loretta M. 81, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born on October 7, 1938, in Jackson County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Frank and Mildred (Riggs) Snyder. Loretta is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl Jenkins and siblings, Dannie, Donald and Linda Snyder. She is survived by her daughter, Tina (Dan) Crego; grandchildren, Stephanie Dickerson and Jennifer Steffano; great-grandchildren, Anna Wilson, Austin Steffano, Dylan Steffano, Hayden Dickerson and Grayson Dickerson; foster daughter, Mary Bowan; best friend of 60 years, Peg Jessup; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Loretta retired from Miller's Textile and loved making ceramics and travelling in her early years. She was a member for 30 years at North Hills Church of God where she will be deeply missed by her church family. Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11a.m. at the Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel. Arrangements in care of JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Loretta's family would like to thank Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice for their kind and compassionate care during this difficult time. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 10, 2020