|
|
McMAHAN, Loretta Loretta McMahan of Nashville, Indiana, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, November 27, 1935, the daughter of Doyle and Martha (Bingham) Chadwell. Loretta attended Georgetown College in Kentucky, where she studied elementary education. She worked at Summit Bank in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and was a founding member and organist at Faith Baptist Church in Ft. Wayne. Among her many interests, she enjoyed music, travel and spending time with her family. Loretta is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas, her brother Charles (Patricia) Chadwell, sister Judith Chadwell, and her children Andrea (Alfred) Wangenheim, Kyle (Ann) McMahan and Kara (Paul) Calderwood. She was beloved "Grammy" to seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with funeral services following immediately afterward. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 18, 2020