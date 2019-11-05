|
SAUPE, Sister of Charity of Cincinnati Loretta Died Oct. 29, 2019, at the age of 91 in Mother Margaret Hall, the nursing facility for the Sisters of Charity. Sister Loretta was born Dorothy Saupe on April 12, 1928 to parents William and Loretta (Kramer) Saupe in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a Sister of Charity for 72 years. At the time of her vows she took the name Sister William Loretta honoring her parents, but dropped the 'William' following Vatican II. Sister Loretta grew up in Cincinnati; she was taught by the Sisters of Charity at both St. Lawrence grade school and Seton High School, graduating in 1946. She entered the Sisters of Charity Community on Feb. 2, 1947. She found in the Sisters who taught her what she hoped to offer to others. Sister Loretta earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Mount St. Joseph in 1956 and a Master in Education from Xavier University, Cincinnati in 1969. She put both degrees to good use, teaching in Catholic elementary and high schools for more than 40 years. Sister Loretta's more than 50 years of active ministry included 16 years as a high school science teacher, mainly chemistry, and 25 years as an elementary principal and junior high educator; the schools were located in the dioceses of Detroit and Lansing in Michigan, Chicago, Illinois, and Toledo and Cincinnati in Ohio. It all began at St. Bernadette in Amelia, Ohio in 1948; in 1949 she went to Shrine of the Little Flower, Royal Oak, Michigan (1949-'50). Next she went to St. Sebastian, Chicago (1950-'56); St. Mary, Lansing (1956-'58); Bishop Flaget High, Chillicothe, Ohio (1958-'60); Central Catholic High, Lima, Ohio (1960-'67); Catholic Central High, Springfield, Ohio (1967-'72); and St. Bernard, Springfield (1972-'78). In 1978 Sister Loretta agreed to become the principal at St. Bernard, following the death of Sister. Marjorie Ann. She remained there until 1989, successfully directing the Individually Guided Education (IGE) program, a time when enrollment in the school doubled. After a brief personal renewal program she offered her services as a senior aide at St. John Center, Springfield. In 1991 Sister Loretta moved to Cincinnati and for 10 years ministered as the postal clerk at the SC Motherhouse Post Office along with her friend Sister Dorothy Marie Kremer. It was a position for which both were well-suited. They braved rain, ice and the Cincinnati heat to make their appointed rounds, twice a day, to Bayley, the SC Executive Offices, Mother Margaret Hall and the Plant Office. It was truly a labor of love. In her retirement Sister Loretta offered her services in the SC Communications Office, Assisted Living mail room and Mother Margaret Hall mail delivery. Her cookie-making continued, always accompanied by a warm, ready smile. In 2003 she moved to Mother Margaret Hall, but through the use of her scooter she continued to be a frequent, welcoming presence on the campus. Sister Loretta is remembered as a warm and thoughtful friend. S. Georgia Kitt recalls, "Loretta was an excellent chemistry teacher at Catholic Central, known for her willingness to give that extra attention to a difficult concept. We taught and ministered together in Springfield for more than 15 years. She was always respectful of the sacrifices families made for a Catholic education; she made sure their efforts were not in vain." S. Loretta is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Loretta, and brothers William, Paul, Lawrence and Ted Saupe. Sisters and family will greet visitors in the Heritage Room of the Sister of Charity Motherhouse from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m. in the Motherhouse chapel. Burial will be in the Sisters of Charity cemetery. Memorials can be made in Sister Loretta Saupe's name to the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Rd., Mount St. Joseph, Ohio 45051. *** The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, whose Motherhouse is located in Delhi Township, a western suburb of Cincinnati, is an apostolic Catholic women's religious community that exists to carry out the Gospel of Jesus Christ through service and prayer in the world. Sisters, using their professional talents as ministers of education, health care, pastoral and social services, as well as caring for all creation, currently live and minister in 17 U.S. states, in Guatemala, Mexico and the West Indies. They also sponsor institutions to address education, health care and social service needs, with particular concern for direct service to the poor. The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati are joined in mission by 208 Associates. Visit the Sisters of Charity Web site at www.srcharitycinti.org
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 5, 2019