STEINMETZ, Loretta Jean Cornelius Age 76, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 5, 1943 in San Diego, California. Loretta was a member of the Yankee Road First Church of God and the Iris Society. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, cross stitching and crocheting. Preceding her in death were her parents, Rowland Montgomery and Barbara Jean (Rogers) Cornelius; her husband, Marty "Goat" Steinmetz in 2018; and two granddaughters, Princess Mira-Iva Steinmetz and Abigayle Ikea Steinmetz. She is survived by four children, Debbie Steinmetz Tusing, Cindy (Ron) Howard, Michael Steinmetz and Daniel Robert (Odessi) Steinmetz; nine grandchildren, Zachary Howard, Jaclyn Tusing, Trace Alan Tusing, Tyler Martin Steinmetz, Courtney Steinmetz, Kerri Steinmetz, Zoey Howard, Daniel Grant Steinmetz, and Geneva Grace Steinmentz; two great grandchildren Jonathan Oatneal and Izzabella Oatneal; one sister, Diana Cornelius and many extended family and friends. A gathering for family and friends will be at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Collins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Yankee Road First Church of God, 3029 Yankee Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 26, 2020