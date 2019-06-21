Home

TURNER, Loretta F. Age 88, of Houston, Texas passed away Wednesday June 19, 2019. Born on December 4, 1930 in Hamilton, Ohio the 12th child of Marion C. and Louise L. Hardy. She was married for 69 years to Frank J. Turner, Jr. Loretta was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, and cousin. Loretta was preceded in death by her husband Frank and her 11 siblings. Loretta is survived by two daughters, Judy Jones of Houston, Texas and Tina Spena (Chris) of Solon, Ohio, and granddaughter Chris Williams (Darren) of Houston, Texas. Loretta enjoyed gardening, cooking, crafting, woodworking, baking, sewing and working on projects around the home. She could fix anything. Memorial gifts may be directed to Traditions Hospice 1120 Nasa Parkway, Suite 340A Houston, Texas 77058.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 21, 2019
