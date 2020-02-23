|
CORNELE, Lori Ann Age 52 of Kettering, OH was called to her heavenly home on February 18, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 30 years Michael, daughter Lauren (Jarod) Henline, son Logan, parents Patricia Turner (Mike) Mahaney and Vernon D (Gretchen) Best II, brothers Matthew (Cathi) Best and V. Danny Best III, sister-in-law Peggy (Ronn) Cast, brother-in-law Steve (Hattie) Cornele, grandson Bennett Henline, and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and family. She goes to join her beloved daughter Morgan, her father-in-law Carl Cornele, her mother-in-law Dora Cornele, and her grandmothers B. Jean Hart and Genevieve Best. Lori was a dedicated employee of Dermatologists of Central States (formerly Dermatologists of SouthWest Ohio) for 32 years, and is survived there by her dear friends and coworkers, particularly her close friendship with Dr. Stephen B. Levitt. She was a positive force in this world, embodying unconditional love, fierce determination, and the joy in simple things. She was a strong, loving, brave, and inspirational woman to all who knew and loved her. Family and friends may call from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH, with a celebration of Lori's Life at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or Cincinnati Children's Medical Center, 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH. Condolence may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020