DAVISON, Lori Anna Age 53 of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 in her residence. She was born in Piqua, Ohio on December 24, 1965 the daughter of Howard "Bud" & Beverly (Heffner) Shaffner. Lori and her husband, Mark, were former owners of the Dairy Queen in Vandalia where she loved to decorate cakes, she became know as the "Cake Lady" to everyone. She loved all kinds of animals, and loved to take in strays. She is survived by her husband of 25 years Mark Davison; sons Christopher Shaffner and Andrew Davison; father and mother-in-law Jim and Jan Davison; uncles Bill (Veronica) Miller and Don (Melanie) Heffner; several cousins, family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Craig Hughes and Brian "Dusty" Hughes. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 11:00 1:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Larry McClure and Rev. Everett Caes officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Lori's memory to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, 6790 Webster St., Dayton, Ohio 45414. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary