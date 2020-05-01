|
MEADE (Herzing), Lori Passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 after a brief illness. Lori was born March 19, 1959 and raised in Dayton, OH. She graduated from Carroll High School in 1977. Lori moved to Indian Harbour Beach, FL in 1983 where she continued her civil service career in procurement at Patrick AFB. She was a generous, kind, and thoughtful person a beautiful soul. Lori was preceded in death by her father, Michael B. Herzing, Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are her son Cody Meade, devoted mother Dolores Herzing (Bob Crabb), loving siblings Dawn Haile, Kimberly Zinck (Joe), Mike Herzing, and Heather Travis (Joe). Lori is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many life-long friends. A celebration of life for Lori will be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 1, 2020