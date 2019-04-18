SENTER, Lori Annette 52, of Springfield, passed away April 12, 2019 in the Ohio State University Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She was born November 25, 1966 in Springfield, the daughter of Rodney and Sheryle (Radcliffe) Phillians. Lori attended the Springfield Bible Baptist Church. She loved watching cooking shows but her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren. She had been employed as an STNA at Heartland of Springfield and was a graduate of North High School. Survivors include her beloved husband of 32 years; Mark A. Senter, one son; Anthony (Jamie) Senter, Springfield, three grandchildren; Aaron, Chance and Kayla, her mother; Sheryle Phillians of Springfield, two sisters; Dawn (David ) Massengill and Kim (Tim) Bush, Springfield, brother in law and sister in law; Mike (Kim) Senter, Maryland, many nieces and nephews and special friends; Nicole and Mike Young, Troy, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jeff Seekins officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 Noon until the time of the services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Right to Life in Lori's memory. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary