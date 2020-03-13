Home

SHADE, Lori Loving mother of Heaven Lee McGuire and Phillip S. Young. Dear grandmother of Logan, Coralee, William, Austin, Rhyland, and Rowan. Beloved sister of Danny Pegan, Vicki Brown, Boni Rowland, Ben Killarney, and Dennis Killarney. Preceded in death by her parents Robert Pegan and Marilyn Thomas. Lori was born March 20, 1965 and passed away March 10, 2020 in the care of her aunt and uncle Rosey and Jack Easterday. Also survived by several other aunts and uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held on Saturday at Brough Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 102 S. 2nd St, Miamisburg, from 12 pm until time of funeral service at 3 pm.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2020
